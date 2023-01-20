Church of England apologizes for treatment of LGBTQI+ people

LONDON (AP) — The Church of England has formally has apologized for its treatment of the LGBTQ people even as it said that same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches. The apology from the church’s bishops on Friday came in a report following five years of debate on the church’s position on sexuality. The report will be delivered to the church’s national assembly, which is meeting in London next month. Church leaders have proposed giving same-sex couples the chance to have a church service with prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God’s blessing after they have a civil wedding or register a civil partnership. But

