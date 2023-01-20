Burkina Faso says 66 women, children freed from extremists

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s state broadcaster says dozens of women and children abducted by Islamic extremists earlier this month are now free. In a report late Friday, national television channel RTB said that a total of 66 people had been released following a military operation. Authorities said the group included 39 children, four of whom are infants. The women and children had been gathering wild fruit in the countryside at the time of their kidnapping near the town of Arbinda. Rights groups say that community has been under jihadi blockade for years, making women more vulnerable to attacks if they try to leave.

