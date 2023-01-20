Bombing derails passenger train in SW Pakistan, injures 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bomb planted on the tracks by suspected militants derailed a passenger train in a remote area in the country’s southwest, injuring at least 15 people on board. The officials say the train was passing through the district of Bolan in Baluchistan province when the bomb went off. A district administrator says rescuers have transported the injured to a nearby hospital, and engineers are repairing the damaged rail tracks. No one claimed responsibility for the attack but both separatist and militant groups are active in the region. For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists seeking autonomy from the Islamabad government or outright independence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.