Blinken: 2 years into Biden term, US ‘in a better place’

CHICAGO (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that two years into President Joe Biden’s administration, the United States is “in a better place in the world” and better positioned to address global issues including climate change, COVID-19 and dangerous opioids. Blinken’s comments came during a visit to Chicago this week, including Friday’s event on the Biden administration’s approach to foreign policy hosted by Democratic political strategist David Axelrod at the University of Chicago. Blinken also met with refugees at a Chicago cheesecake factory and leaders of groups helping Ukrainian refugees in the Chicago area during his trip.

