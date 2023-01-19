US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year. The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto and former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee. The federal utility has said several coal and gas units had problems just before Christmas as the arctic blast brought strong winds and freezing temperatures. TVA has said it takes full responsibility for the Dec. 23 and 24 rolling blackouts and is undergoing a review of what happened.

