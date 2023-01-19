US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities have handed over to Mexico a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students. Officials say the the man was caught trying to cross the border without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but a federal agent later confirmed that he is Alejandro Tenescalco. Tenescalco was a police supervisor in the city of Iguala, where the students from a rural teachers college were abducted by municipal police. Investigations suggest corrupt police turned the students over to a drug gang, who killed them and burned their bodies.