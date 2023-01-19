US drops case against NYC cop accused of spying for China

NEW YORK (AP) — Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China have been formally dropped after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. Federal authorities had earlier accused Baimadajie Angwang of spying on independence-minded Tibetans on behalf of the Chinese consulate in New York. It apparently ends a two-year ordeal for Angwang who spent about six months in custody. Outside the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, Angwang thanked his family and his supporters, including those on the city’s police force and his Marine Corps comrades. Prosecutors said they were dropping charges “in the interest of justice” but declined to say what new information prompted them to do so.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.