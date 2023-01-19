UNESCO seeks to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations cultural organization is training law enforcement and judiciary officials from countries on Ukraine’s western borders seeking to prevent the trafficking of looted cultural objects from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against its neighbor. UNESCO partnered with Poland’s Culture Ministry to hold three days of workshops in Warsaw this week for the officials from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The aim is for the officials to be able to identify and prevent any artistic treasures looted in Ukraine from crossing their borders. Krista Pikkat, UNESCO’s director of culture and emergencies, said more than 230 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

