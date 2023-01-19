Taliban say 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban officials say 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan’s harsh winter, adding to the country’s humanitarian crisis. Since January 10th at least 78 people and more than 75,000 livestock have died as result of cold weather in different parts of the country, says a Taliban’s spokesperson for the ministry of natural disaster management. He said the Taliban have reached out and tried to help 1 million people across the country. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger.

