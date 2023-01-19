Stolen hot dog statue returned to WVa restaurant owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the short statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire. A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison. Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft. The statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head. Ellison hopes to reopen the restaurant later this year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.