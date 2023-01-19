Russia’s FSB opens espionage case against American

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service says it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.” It did not name the suspect or specify if the person is in custody. The charge carries a potential prison term of 10-20 years. Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been jailed in Russia for four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

