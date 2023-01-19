Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will conduct naval drills off the coast of South Africa next month in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty. The South African armed forces say they, Russia and China will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27 in the Indian Ocean off South Africa’s east coast. The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. South Africa is a leading voice on its continent and the drills will bring more focus on its refusal to side with Western partners and condemn Russia over Ukraine.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

