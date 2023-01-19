Police identify remains of missing girl, arrest father

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Opelika police say they have identified the remains of a young girl found in 2012 and arrested her father in connection with her death. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey says they used DNA extracted from the remains and genetic genealogy to find the girl’s family. He says they identified the deceased girl as Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006. Police arrested a man in Jacksonville, Florida, who they say is the girl’s father. Fifty-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. is charged with felony murder. He and his wife, who is not the girl’s mother, are charged with failure to report a missing child.

