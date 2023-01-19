Marcos says sea feud involving China keeps him up at night
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the long-raging disputes in the South China Sea that involve China, the Philippines and other coastal states have kept him “up at night” and warned that a war in Asia, like the fighting in Ukraine, would be disastrous to the world. Marcos spoke Wednesday at a World Economic Forum dialogue in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where he was asked about his presidency, his economic strategy and key security worries, including the South China Sea territorial conflicts. Marcos said the dispute “keeps you up at night, keeps you up in the day, keeps you up most of the time … It’s very dynamic, it’s constantly in flux, so you have to pay attention to it.”