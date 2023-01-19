Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest

DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago is suing the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver. Scott Verti’s lawsuit, filed Thursday, takes advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims in Colorado to sue even if the statute of limitations has passed. It’s part of a nationwide effort to make it easier for those who were victimized to try to find justice later in life after they have had time to come to terms with what happened to them. The archdiocese didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

