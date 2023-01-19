Lebanese pound hits new low as political deadlock persists

BEIRUT (AP) — The value of the Lebanese pound has hit a new low, now trading at 50,000 to the dollar, as the country’s deeply divided Parliament failed to elect a president for the eleventh time. All but 18 of Lebanon’s 128 legislators showed up in Parliament on Thursday. Most voted for lawmaker Michel Moawad, a critic of the militant Hezbollah group, or cast blank ballots. The cash-strapped Lebanon’s currency, once valued at 1,500 for $1, has been tanking since late 2019 and has since lost over 90% of its value. The financial crisis has plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty. Experts blame the country’s entrenched ruling elites for decades of corruption and financial mismanagement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.