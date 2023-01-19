Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia says the gun he used had been secured. The family’s statement was released Thursday by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified. The statement said the family “has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.” The statement said the “firearm our son accessed was secured.” The shooting occurred Jan. 6 as teacher Abigail Zwerner taught her first grade class at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.