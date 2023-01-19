HHS secretary’s visit spotlights Minnesota abortion debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference shortly before the Minnesota House began debate on a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra said it’s time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota’s lead.

