Greek PM Mitsotakis: ‘We will not go to war with Turkey’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he still believes it is possible to resolve his country’s differences with Turkey by speaking with Turkey’s president, and stressed that the two neighbors will not go to war. Relations between the two NATO allies have been particularly strained over nearly three years, with the rhetoric from Turkish officials alarming. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkish troops could descend on Greece “suddenly one night,” and even threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. Speaking during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “we will not go to war with Turkey.”

