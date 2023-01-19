Ex-detective on trial in perjury case that sank convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City narcotics detective is on trial on charges of lying about witnessing drug deals. The allegations prompted the dismissals of hundreds of drug cases he helped build. Opening statements were delivered Thursday in the case against Joseph Franco. Prosecutors say video contradicts several of his claims to have seen illegal drug sales. Franco’s lawyer says the former detective might have muffed some details about where he saw the alleged transactions but didn’t deliberately lie. Franco has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and other offenses. The charges involve a handful of Franco’s cases, but the allegations prompted prosecutors to disavow a total of hundreds of convictions.

