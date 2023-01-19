Deadly stampede could affect Iraq’s World Cup hopes

Iraq has won the Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman but the triumph was marred by a deadly stampede outside the Basra International Stadium. The disaster could have repercussions for the country’s 2026 World Cup hopes. It was a blow for organizers of the first international soccer tournament hosted in Iraq since 1979 as the bigger prize of hosting 2026 World Cup qualifiers seemed to be within reach.

