Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull it over. The State Patrol said troopers used stop sticks and a tactical maneuver to eventually bring the vehicle to a stop. After the 16-minute-long chase, the girl who was driving and an 11-year-old boy who was a passenger were both arrested. A gun and a small amount of marijuana were found in the SUV.

