CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It’s the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine. A U.S. official on Thursday disclosed Burns’ trip on condition of anonymity to discuss the director’s schedule, which is classified. The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on U.S. intelligence findings about Moscow’s war plans and intentions. The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to enter its second year, having resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and with no clear resolution on the horizon.

