Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have found a woman’s body in a field near the home of a Dallas area man who has been arrested in the disappearance of a woman who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains were discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, but have not yet been identified. The Collin County sheriff’s office said the body will be further examined by a medical examiner. Ocastor Ferguson, who is 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing on Jan. 11. Ferguson remained in jail Thursday. Records did not list an attorney for him.

