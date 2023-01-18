Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s star witness in a big-money bribery case engulfing the world of soccer has begun testifying at the trial of two former Fox executives accused of paying bribes to rig the bidding process for broadcasting rights to two of the sport’s biggest competitions. The trial in New York is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade. The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, alleges that he and former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez conspired to bribe South American soccer officials for broadcasting rights to the Copa Libertadores and get inside information that helped them bid for the World Cup.

