Ukraine helicopter crash: Facts and unanswered questions

BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crash that killed Ukraine’s interior minister and about a dozen other people is the latest in a series of devastating developments in the nearly yearlong war that began with Russia’s invasion. Wednesday’s crash came just four days after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians, including six children. That attack was the deadliest on civilians since the spring. There was no immediate word on whether the helicopter crash was an accident or directly related to the war. It happened on a foggy morning and no fighting has been reported recently in the capital region. Authorities continued identifying remains and warned that the death toll could rise.

