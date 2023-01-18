Police: Man killed in Missouri after aiming gun at officers

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them. The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wentzville, Missouri. Police say officers with a task force made up of several St. Charles County departments tried to pull over a pickup truck because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Eventually, spike strips stopped the vehicle. The male driver and a female passenger got out and ran. Police say the man pointed a gun at officers, who responded by shooting him. He died at a hospital. No details about the man or the officers have been released.

