Paris Men’s Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was in top form with a second day of runway shows touting a dynamic season. Presentations on Wednesday showcased brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Givenchy roaring back from the pandemic. The eyepopping display that Bluemarble designer Anthony Alvarez put on inside the American Cathedral was a typical melting pot of streetwear, tailoring and cross-cultural, country-hopping references. Designer Anthony Vaccarello brought the long, dark elongated silhouettes of Saint Laurent’s women’s wardrobe to a gender-fluid and aesthetically precise fall collection. For her third show in Paris, Bianca Saunders featured a minimalist, often oversized aesthetic that darted effortlessly between cultures.