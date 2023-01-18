Pakistan reporter accused of leaking tax data gets bail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has granted bail to a veteran journalist after he was arrested by federal investigators in the eastern city of Lahore. He was suspected of leaking tax information on the country’s former army chief and his family. The court order Wednesday for the release of Shahid Aslam came less than a week after the Federal Investigation Agency raided his apartment in Lahore and transported him to the capital Islamabad. The BOL news channel, for which Aslam works, reported that a court in Islamabad approved bail and that he was expected to be freed Thursday after the completion of paperwork.

