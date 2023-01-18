Newspaper apologizes for truncated ‘I Have A Dream’ speech

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times in the past but it was criticized for “whitewashing” the speech on Sunday. The editorial board wrote Tuesday that editors believed the speech was too long to run in its entirety. But the board said it’s rethinking that after hearing from several people who said that editing the message “ignored the essence of King’s speech.”

