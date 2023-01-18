New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general says executing a death row inmate roughly every 30 days is placing too much of a burden on prison staff and that the pace should be slowed down. Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Wednesday asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set the executions 60 days apart. Drummond attended last week’s execution of Scott Eizember and said he met with Department of Corrections leadership and staff about the execution process. He says the current pace is unsustainable and unduly burdening agency personnel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.