Mexican group launches online guide for search for missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican human rights group has launched an online guide for people searching for missing relatives, a real need in a country where authorities have been slow to act. Mexico has almost 110,000 people listed as missing, but many of the most effective searches are carried out by relatives or activists. Because families have to confront a step learning curve when someone goes missing, the on-line guide tells people what the legal steps are for filing anything from a crime report to a constitutional injunction. The Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez human rights center hopes the guide will help people find and preserve evidence and testimonies, and eventually find their loved ones.

