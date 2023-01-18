Man killed, trooper shot while ‘Cop City’ protesters cleared

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot and injured and another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning just outside Atlanta. The shooting occurred as officers tried to clear protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center that protesters have called “Cop City.” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register says authorities were trying to clear people out of the area when someone fired at them and officers shot back in self-defense. The trooper was taken to a hospital for surgery and is listed in stable condition. Opponents of the training center have been protesting for over a year by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site.

