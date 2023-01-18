Lufthansa makes lone offer for Italian legacy airline ITA

MILAN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says it has submitted an offer for a minority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways Spa, formerly Alitalia. The Italian finance ministry said in a statement that the Lufthansa offer was the only one submitted by Wednesday’s deadline. No financial terms were disclosed. Lufthansa said it would have the option to buy remaining shares at a later date. ITA Airlines, and before it Alitalia, has been looking for an industrial partner as its domestic business has suffered under competition from low-cost airlines. Other offers have fallen by the wayside.

