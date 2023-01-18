IAEA sends staff to all Ukraine nuclear plants in safety bid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it is placing teams of experts at all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants to reduce the risk of severe accidents as Russia’s war against the country rages on. Agency chief Rafael Grossi announced the move Wednesday. The IAEA, which is affiliated with the United Nations, already has a permanent presence at Ukraine’s — and Europe’s — largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia that’s held by the Russians. The IAEA’s permanent presence at all four of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities marks an unprecedented expansion for the agency. IAEA technicians will also be at Chernobyl, the now-closed nuclear plant that was the site of a deadly nuclear accident in 1986.

