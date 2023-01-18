French priest restricted, not defrocked, after abuse claims

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has ordered a prominent French priest to cease his psychotherapy practice following allegations he sexually abused men in his therapeutic care. The Rev. Tony Anatrella advised the Vatican for years on matters of sex and homosexuality and is the author of more than a dozen books and studies on gender, marriage and family issues. French and Catholic media over the years have reported claims by several men and seminarians who were sent to Anatrella because they exhibited homosexual tendencies, only to then be allegedly subjected to sexualized therapy with him. His lawyers said he didn’t commit any crime.

