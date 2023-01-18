Congo: 49 bodies found in mass graves after militia attacks

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations says mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians have been discovered in northeastern Congo after a series of weekend attacks blamed on a local militia. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York Wednesday that the victims included six children. Peacekeepers from the U.N. mission known as MONUSCO had gone out to investigate after reports of the militia attacks. Local authorities say the militia fighters also abducted women from the communities they attacked. The latest violence is being blamed on a group known as CODECO, or Cooperative for the Development of Congo. CODECO militants have been blamed for a recent uptick in violence in the area.

