Coel, Cruz, Federer, Lipa and Wintour are Met Gala chairs

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channeling the Lagerfeld Look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs. Also announced Wednesday was the dress code. Perhaps not surprisingly, it is “In honor of Karl” – i.e. Lagerfeld, the German-born couturier whose work is the theme of the spring exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. Lagerfeld worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019 at age 85.

