Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Parents and teachers in the Virginia city where a first-grader shot his teacher have lambasted school administrators for what they say is a misguided emphasis on attendance and other education statistics over the safety of children and staff. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke Tuesday night at a Newport News School Board meeting. Teachers and parents said students who had assaulted classmates and staff were routinely allowed to stay in the classroom with few consequences. They said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment in which teachers’ concerns are systemically ignored.