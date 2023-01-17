Vietnamese president resigns, criticized for major scandals

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnam’s president has resigned, becoming the most senior member of the government to step down after a series of high-profile corruption scandals for which he was held responsible. The state Vietnam News Agency reported that Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned at a session of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee that was held to consider his wish to quit work and retire. The language of the announcement strongly suggested that he was forced to step down. Phuc was prime minister before being appointed president, which is a largely ceremonial post. An official statement praised Phuc for his efforts in battling COVID-19, but said he bore responsibility for recent scandals involving his subordinates, including two deputy prime ministers and three other ministers.

