Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Tuesday’s committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP effort to repeal the 2021 law. While there are still similar measures expected to advance through the Republican-controlled House, they would eventually land before the same Senate committee for a vote. Environmental groups cheered Tuesday’s outcome. Republican opponents of the law worry that the mandates it sets aren’t achievable and that electric vehicles are too costly for many families. California’s standards include a ban on new gas vehicles starting in 2035.

