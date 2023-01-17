Texas’ Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms. But Abbott did not specifically mention last year’s Uvalde school shooting or offer specific proposals in his inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol. Abbott touched on metal health and made assurances of swift albeit still undetermined action as he began an ninth year in office. It is doubtful the GOP-controlled Legislature would raise the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old, which has been the biggest demand by the most vocal families in Uvalde.

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press

