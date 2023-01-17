Telemundo acquires US Soccer’s Spanish-language TV rights

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is switching its Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts to Telemundo from Univision. The USSF says the agreement with Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal, runs through 2026. The first telecast will be the U.S. women’s exhibition at New Zealand on Wednesday (10 p.m. Eastern Tuesday) and all matches also will be streamed on Peacock. English-language rights starting this year are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia under an agreement announced last March. ESPN and Fox had shared English-language rights from 2014 through last year, and TelevisaUnivision had held Spanish-language rights.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.