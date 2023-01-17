St. Thomas plans new arena for D1 profile, gets $75M gift
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for basketball and hockey. The St. Paul, Minnesota, university made the unprecedented jump to NCAA Division I athletics last season from Division III. St. Thomas announced a record $75 million gift from longtime benefactors Lee and Penny Anderson toward the $175 million project. It’s slated for capacity between 4,000 and 6,000 people with a fall of 2025 opening. The Tommies currently have the second-smallest basketball arena in the Summit League and the smallest hockey arena in their respective men’s and women’s leagues.