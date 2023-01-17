St. Louis students return to school where shooting occurred

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A red carpet, welcome signs, cheers and high fives welcomed students back at Central Visual Arts and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, nearly three months after a young gunman killed two people and injured seven others in a rampage inside the school. The school reopened to in-person learning Tuesday. The shooting on Oct. 24 was among the deadliest school shootings in the U.S. last year. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died before police killed the gunman, former student Orlando Harris, in an exchange of gunfire. Some parents say they welcome the return to something close to normalcy.

