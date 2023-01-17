Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who killed seven family members before taking his own life earlier this month had been investigated for child abuse years prior. Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on Michael Haight’s violent tendencies and the warning signs that authorities were aware of years before the tragic murder-suicide. Haight’s eldest daughter told investigators that her father had assaulted her multiple times, shaking her, choking her and banging her into the wooden part of a couch. The records show local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge Haight despite the allegations. His family’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

