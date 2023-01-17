Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It is a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes. It would provide $1,500 for each student in the state, without cutting the state’s equalization funding to schools. Pillen says no district will receive less state aid than it currently has under the plan. The plan also proposes to lower property taxes by limiting year-over-year revenue increases and would pump millions more into special education funding.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.