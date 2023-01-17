Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones’ Ring Cycle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that it would present a co-production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” with the English National Opera directed by Jones. The ENO said Tuesday it will not go ahead due to uncertainty in funding. Met general manager Peter Gelb says “it obviously makes it impossible to help produce it with them.”

By The Associated Press

