Key EU corruption suspect makes deal to earn leniency

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say the alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco has decided to reveal information about the affair in exchange for a lighter sentence. Pier Antonio Panzeri was charged last month with corruption, money laundering and membership of a criminal organization. Prosecutors said Tuesday that he and his lawyers have signed a memorandum in which he repents for his acts. In the memorandum, he pledges to tell investigators how the scheme worked, what financial arrangements were made with other countries, how the money was moved around, who was behind the plan and what they stood to gain, and to name others who might be involved.

