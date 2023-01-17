Kansas researcher faces sentencing in China-related case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher accused of concealing work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas will be sentenced Wednesday. Feng “Franklin” Tao was convicted last year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. A federal judge threw out the three wire fraud convictions but let the false statement conviction stand. Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the Kansas university. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 2.5 years, while defense attorneys are asking a judge to sentence Tao to time served.

